Lear (LEA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lear from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lear from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Longbow Research restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.07.

Lear stock opened at $125.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.45 and a 12 month high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

Lear declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 47.3% during the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

