Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $457,000 in Fortis Inc (FTS)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTS. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of FTS opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Fortis Inc has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/laurion-capital-management-lp-invests-457000-in-fortis-inc-fts.html.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.