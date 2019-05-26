Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TechTarget by 155.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TechTarget by 924.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in TechTarget by 413.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $549.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. TechTarget Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 8,307 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $134,656.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,194 shares of company stock worth $2,369,022. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

