Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,554 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 48,626,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,570,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,467 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,741 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,607,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $764,101,000 after acquiring an additional 131,550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,663,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,833,000 after acquiring an additional 895,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,632,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,814 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $37.96.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.33 per share, for a total transaction of $385,069.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Hansen bought 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.13 per share, with a total value of $39,254.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,431.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/laurel-wealth-advisors-llc-has-2-08-million-stake-in-enbridge-inc-enb.html.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.