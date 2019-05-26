Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Increased revenues at casino, rooms and mall drove the company’s top line in first-quarter 2019. It generated solid revenues from Macao operations as well. In the next couple of years, the company is likely to spend $2 billion in Macao. To strengthen the resort portfolio, Las Vegas Sands is focusing on expanding the Four Seasons Tower Suites Macao, St. Regis Tower Suites Macao and the Londoner Macao. Planned investment in new capital projects in Macao and higher revenues from The Parisian Macao are also likely to drive growth. Las Vegas Sands’ consistent focus on a convention-based Integrated Resort business model is an added positive. Nevertheless, high debt and competition are worrisome. Estimates for the current year have witnessed upward revisions in the past 60 days.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,852,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,088,272,000 after purchasing an additional 334,937 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $359,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,405,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $281,371,000 after purchasing an additional 959,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,204,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $317,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $229,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

