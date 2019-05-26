Lancashire (LRE) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 735 ($9.60) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 675 ($8.82).

LRE has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 667 ($8.72) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 692.22 ($9.05).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 686.50 ($8.97) on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 706 ($9.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.71.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.