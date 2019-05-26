Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Hits $2.66 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $2,056.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,357,485 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

