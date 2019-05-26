Kion Group (KGX) PT Set at €64.00 by Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.93 ($70.85).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €51.92 ($60.37) on Friday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

