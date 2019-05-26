Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $74,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin William Smart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $383,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,167,381.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward F. Brennan sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,476.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,465. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $78.21.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.73 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

