Keystone Financial Group Acquires Shares of 2,575 Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Medtronic by 8,884.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,286,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,279,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,150,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $195,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/keystone-financial-group-acquires-shares-of-2575-medtronic-plc-mdt.html.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.