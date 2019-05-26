Keystone Financial Group Acquires Shares of 2,575 Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Medtronic by 8,884.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,286,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,279,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,150,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $195,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $100.15.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.73.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
