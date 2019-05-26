KeyCorp Boosts Diamondback Energy (FANG) Price Target to $125.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hollis acquired 5,313 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.12 per share, for a total transaction of $505,372.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Soliman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $36,543.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $273,971.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock worth $1,187,058 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

