Keybank National Association OH Has $1.80 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (BCE)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $115,933,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BCE by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,993,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,669,000 after buying an additional 2,588,027 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $77,553,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BCE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,781,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,882,000 after buying an additional 988,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BCE by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,433,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,709,000 after buying an additional 890,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

