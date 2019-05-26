Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.32. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $27,372.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,447.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svlsf Iv, Llc sold 43,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $993,789.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,521 shares of company stock worth $25,597,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $21,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 179,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 296,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 179,092 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,444,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 81,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

