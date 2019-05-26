JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $251.48 Million Position in Danaher Co. (DHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 496,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $251,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Danaher by 188.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 852.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

In related news, insider Rainer Blair sold 37,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $4,825,129.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,644.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $664,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,375,168.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 444,484 shares of company stock worth $57,676,574 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $132.04 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

