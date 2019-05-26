JOST Werke (JST) PT Set at €47.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.40 ($55.12).

ETR:JST opened at €29.55 ($34.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.43. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a fifty-two week high of €39.15 ($45.52). The stock has a market cap of $440.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

