Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

