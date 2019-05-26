James A. Squires Sells 3,024 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stock

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $199.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14,153.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,774,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,159,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,819,223,000 after purchasing an additional 336,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,052,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,998,712,000 after purchasing an additional 169,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,864,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 430,110 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,845,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/james-a-squires-sells-3024-shares-of-norfolk-southern-corp-nsc-stock.html.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.