iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is Truewealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Truewealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Truewealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $284.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $296.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

