Ironveld PLC (LON:IRON) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 163986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and a PE ratio of -14.00.

Get Ironveld alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/ironveld-iron-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-1-35.html.

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in the mining, exploration, processing, and smelting of vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.