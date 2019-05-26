IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $348,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stock

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,089,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $431,879,000 after acquiring an additional 930,083 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 60,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $11,610,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $350,312.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $75,624.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 296,169 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.32 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $244.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

