Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Bought by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.5% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $1,964,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 460.0% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 55,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 26,933 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $1,974,727.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $4,320,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,121 shares of company stock valued at $13,772,193 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $81.83 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

