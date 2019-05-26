Insolar (INS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $631,845.00

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Insolar token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, Okcoin Korea and Mercatox. Insolar has a total market cap of $10.69 million and $631,845.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00420630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012632 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.01130237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00141644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000841 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OKex, Liqui, Binance, Coinrail, Okcoin Korea, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

