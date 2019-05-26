Insider Selling: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) Major Shareholder Sells 2,422 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $21,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Matt Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Matt Davidson sold 1,800 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $16,110.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Matt Davidson sold 6,973 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $63,524.03.

On Friday, May 10th, Matt Davidson sold 3,356 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $30,908.76.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Matt Davidson sold 3,900 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $36,192.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Matt Davidson sold 1,768 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $17,432.48.

On Monday, April 29th, Matt Davidson sold 3,302 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $32,689.80.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Matt Davidson sold 9,203 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $91,293.76.

On Thursday, April 18th, Matt Davidson sold 3,516 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $37,058.64.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Matt Davidson sold 3,193 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $33,175.27.

On Thursday, April 11th, Matt Davidson sold 18,850 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $191,516.00.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,463. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $230.09 million and a PE ratio of -6.35.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 216,097 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 447,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 119,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 950.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 264,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 950.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 264,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diag Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

