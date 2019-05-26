Insider Selling: First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) major shareholder Claire H. Bristow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $437.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.21. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.18 and a 12-month high of $488.44.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 77.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/insider-selling-first-citizens-bancshares-inc-fcnca-major-shareholder-sells-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.