Insider Selling: CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) VP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CCI opened at $127.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $99.99 and a 12 month high of $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

