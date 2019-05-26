Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) Director Acquires 4,714 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $23,522.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 7,138 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $35,190.34.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $5.20 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAZY shares. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on Lazydays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in Lazydays by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 434,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

