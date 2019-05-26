InnerWorkings (INWK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

INWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. InnerWorkings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

INWK opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.21 million, a P/E ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.55. InnerWorkings has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.26.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.13 million. InnerWorkings had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. Research analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other InnerWorkings news, EVP Oren B. Azar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $106,867.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 45.0% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 858,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 266,470 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the first quarter worth $344,000. SEI Investments Co raised its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 17.0% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 729,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,897 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 9.7% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,424,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 658,071 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 57.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,190 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.