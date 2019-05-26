Inflarx (IFRX) Trading Down 10.2%

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) traded down 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $35.11. 556,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 173,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Inflarx from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Get Inflarx alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $911.60 million, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of -0.63.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inflarx NV will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Inflarx in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflarx in the third quarter worth about $665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 137.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 137.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 162,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflarx in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/inflarx-ifrx-trading-down-10-2.html.

Inflarx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.