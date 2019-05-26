IFG Advisory LLC Invests $255,000 in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobiz Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 66.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,516,147.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,350,761.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,615,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $76.90 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

