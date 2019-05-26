IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $257.27

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $257.27 and last traded at $257.27, with a volume of 798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.71.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 354,783.84%. The business had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,015 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $503,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $2,123,400.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,639,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,150 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,596. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/idexx-laboratories-idxx-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-257-27.html.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.