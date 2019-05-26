ICOBID (ICOB) Price Down 18.1% This Week

ICOBID (CURRENCY:ICOB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One ICOBID coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICOBID has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. ICOBID has a market capitalization of $18,724.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of ICOBID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ICOBID

ICOBID (CRYPTO:ICOB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 13th, 2017. ICOBID’s total supply is 107,048,455 coins. ICOBID’s official website is icobidplatform.net . ICOBID’s official Twitter account is @pioneer8816 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ICOBID

ICOBID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOBID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICOBID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

