Huntsman Co. (HUN) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Huntsman by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Huntsman by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.20. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.