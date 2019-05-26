Humaniq Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $131,432.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00400939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.35 or 0.01206233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00138136 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 206,618,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,286,753 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

