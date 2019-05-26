Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $933,000 Stake in Stewardship Financial Co. (SSFN)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Stewardship Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewardship Financial were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stewardship Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stewardship Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewardship Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

SSFN opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Stewardship Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $76.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewardship Financial had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

About Stewardship Financial

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

