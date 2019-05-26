Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other Hubbell news, Chairman David G. Nord sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $1,397,768.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $290,894.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,492 shares of company stock worth $3,249,919. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Hubbell by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUBB traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.00. 189,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $137.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

