Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Holdings Raised by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,518 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $45,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,362,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,262,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 21,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 13,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities set a $146.00 target price on Hubbell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 247 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $30,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 2,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $259,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,492 shares of company stock worth $3,249,919. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $118.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $137.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 8.17%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

