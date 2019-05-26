Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend by an average of 88.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.
Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
A number of research firms have commented on HLI. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.