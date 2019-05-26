HeroNode Market Cap Reaches $306,623.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, IDEX, Bilaxy and LBank. HeroNode has a total market cap of $306,623.00 and $26,470.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00424382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.01126909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00141203 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000843 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,049,093,198 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, Token Store, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.