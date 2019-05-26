Helical (HLCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HLCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helical in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Helical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

LON:HLCL opened at GBX 361.50 ($4.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. Helical has a 52 week low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 399 ($5.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $431.50 million and a PE ratio of 8.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Tim Murphy bought 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £1,346.70 ($1,759.70).

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

