Head-To-Head Survey: Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) vs. Sauer Energy (SENY)

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) and Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Sauer Energy does not pay a dividend. Oasis Midstream Partners pays out 103.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sauer Energy has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Sauer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners 20.42% 10.46% 6.65% Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oasis Midstream Partners and Sauer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 2 4 1 2.86 Sauer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $26.71, indicating a potential upside of 27.39%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Sauer Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Sauer Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $271.62 million 2.61 $50.06 million $1.82 11.52 Sauer Energy N/A N/A -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Sauer Energy.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Sauer Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc. develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications. Sauer Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

