Head-To-Head Comparison: FFBW (FFBW) versus Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFBW and Dime Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $11.31 million 6.26 $1.06 million N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares $231.23 million 2.80 $51.29 million $1.35 13.29

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of FFBW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of FFBW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FFBW and Dime Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A Dime Community Bancshares 1 2 0 0 1.67

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than FFBW.

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW 10.18% 1.97% 0.45% Dime Community Bancshares 20.62% 7.87% 0.75%

Risk & Volatility

FFBW has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. FFBW does not pay a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats FFBW on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans and leases; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non-Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 29 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County, and Suffolk County, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

