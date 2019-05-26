Head-To-Head Comparison: DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) and Electronic Tele-Communications (ETCIA)

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Electronic Tele-Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DASAN Zhone Solutions and Electronic Tele-Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Electronic Tele-Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

DASAN Zhone Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.11%. Given DASAN Zhone Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DASAN Zhone Solutions is more favorable than Electronic Tele-Communications.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and Electronic Tele-Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions $282.35 million 0.77 $2.77 million $0.20 65.35 Electronic Tele-Communications $570,000.00 N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A

DASAN Zhone Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Tele-Communications.

Profitability

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and Electronic Tele-Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions 0.10% 5.25% 1.98% Electronic Tele-Communications N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

DASAN Zhone Solutions has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Tele-Communications has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Electronic Tele-Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DASAN Zhone Solutions beats Electronic Tele-Communications on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPONs; and 10G passive optical networks and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units, as well as broadband copper access based on very-high-bit-rate DSL and G. fast technology. The company was formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. as a result of merger with Dasan Network Solutions, Inc. in September 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

Electronic Tele-Communications Company Profile

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, leases, and sells digital voice information systems and related services to the telecommunications industry and other businesses. Its equipment provides a range of audio and computer information, and call handling capabilities through telephone networks, computer networks, and the Internet. The company's digital voice information systems deliver network interoperability, as well as applications, including branding, time and temperature announcements, weather forecasts, automatic callback, changed number with call completion, repeat dialing, and wake-up/reminder services. It offers Digicept Emcee ELF3 and Digicept Emcee ELF that provide applications and services in a single platform for circuit and packet-switched networks; Audichron Z-10, a time-temperature-weather announcer; Audichron Z-10 MCA, a multi-channel announcer; digital announcement systems; and MAX Terminator, which offers disconnect detection to eliminate tied-up lines and annoying tones. The company also provides installation, repair, maintenance, and weather update services, as well as professional recording of announcements; and on-site training and technical support services. It serves regional bell operating companies, competitive local exchange carriers, independent telephone companies, long distance companies, wireless carriers, cable companies, utilities, telecommunications manufacturers, and other businesses and organizations. Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

