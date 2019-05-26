HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,092,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,174 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $96,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in HCP during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in HCP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HCP by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 335,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in HCP by 338.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,092,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after acquiring an additional 842,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCP during the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. HCP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. HCP had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $436.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of HCP stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $101,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

