Haverford Trust Co. Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $19,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,030.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $106.52 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $101.75 and a 1 year high of $106.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

