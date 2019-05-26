Haverford Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPTC Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 370,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 321,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 133,067 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $12.91 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

