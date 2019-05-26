Harsco Co. (HSC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Harsco were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 683.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 97,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $16,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSC. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 331,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.33 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.94%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $235,120.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,167.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

