Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,180 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $75.62 and a 1-year high of $103.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

