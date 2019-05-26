GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $508,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens purchased 11,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $296,334.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 49,285 shares of company stock worth $1,286,064. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/gwm-advisors-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-keurig-dr-pepper-inc-kdp.html.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.