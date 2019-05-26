Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,733,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,284,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,615 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,945,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,190,307,000 after purchasing an additional 849,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,734,020,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,750,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,610,644,000 after purchasing an additional 600,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $155.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/griffin-asset-management-inc-boosts-position-in-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba.html.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.