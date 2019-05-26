Greef Roderick De Sells 14,500 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 14,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $259,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $167,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $165,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00.

Shares of BLFS opened at $17.53 on Friday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $329.55 million, a PE ratio of 125.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.50 and a quick ratio of 12.99.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,684,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 199.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 102,364 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

